Dong Phu Vieng Npa Travel Guide

Dong Phu Vieng National Protected Area (NPA) resides roughly in the middle of Laos in the lush Savannakhet Province]], with Muang Phin as its gateway town. People come here mainly for the trekking and to see the unique wildlife of the region.

The best bet is to get on a tour where tour guides pick you up at Muang Phin and take you into Dong Phu Vieng Npa via the SeBang Hieng River. You will learn all about the lush jungle and its special habitat of plants, animals and birds, all the while trekking through stunning woodland and stopping at fantastic viewpoints.

The Douc and Francois’ langur long-tail monkey is a resident of Dong Phu Vieng NPA, along with elephants, tigers and even the odd-looking pangolin. Birds to look out for include the great, pied, and wreathed hornbills and the red-headed vulture. The trekking isn’t too strenuous, going to heights of around 2,000 feet.

The Kaeng La’berng Nang river rapids are the main rapids in the area and where you can enjoy a white sand beach, while Kaeng Samartek rapids are also nice. You can also check out the village communities and their traditional lifestyles of silk production and basket weaving.

The trekking and wildlife are the main attraction of Dong Phu Vieng NPA, with trekking trails allowing visitors to see all manner of wildlife.